Fans of Yellowstone have known the end is coming for a while now. Luckily, they also suspected that the end of Yellowstone wouldn’t be the end of the Duttons.

The main issue with keeping the hit Paramount show rolling is that star Kevin Costner has other obligations. It’s already been hard for him to juggle other projects with his run on the series, and it's been expected that he’d bow out sooner or later for a long while. As recently as April though, Paramount reported that they expected to have Costner on the show for a long time into the future. That is after Costner had already asked to work just one week filming the second half of Season 5.

Instead, Paramount has announced that the primary Yellowstone series will end following second half of its fifth season, which is set to air this fall. Unfortunately, no one can say for sure how much of part 2 of season 5 Costner will appear in. He's been taking time off to work on a passion project of his called Horizon. It's a western of epic proportions, taking place before and after the Civil War. It makes sense that Costner would need to devote most of his time to it, considering he'll be directing, writing, producing, and starring in the project.

While the original Yellowstone is ending, Paramount also revealed that the ongoing story of the Duttons will continue in a new as-yet untitled sequel series that will follow shortly after the conclusion of Yellowstone 1.0.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios had the following to share:

Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.

As noted, Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan, has spun off an entire TV universe of shows. In addition to the aforementioned 1883, there’s also 1923 and the upcoming Bass Reeves, 1944, and 6666, all set at various points in the story’s timeline.

