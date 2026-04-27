‘Django’ and ‘Zorro’ to Meet in Crossover Film

Django may ride again, with an intriguing ally.

Some seven years after this project was first rumored, Sony is reportedly moving forward with a team-up film that would partner Quentin Tarantino’s gunslinger Django (from 2012’s Django Unchained) with the masked swashbuckler Zorro from the classic series of pulps, films, and TV shows.

Tarantino previously published his own comic book team-up featuring Django and Zorro, which he created with artist Matt Wagner.

According to Deadline, Sony has hired Brian Helgeland to write the script for the movie, based on Tarantino and Wagner’s comic book which was “considered maybe the closest Tarantino might come to a sequel in the continuation of the adventures of the slave-turned-bounty hunter played by Jamie Foxx in the 2012 film Django Unchained.” They also note that Tarantino has no plan to direct this movie, but “this film has his blessing to move forward at Sony, where he’s expected to make his final film as director.”

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Helgeland’s credits as a writer include the Oscar-winning L.A. Confidential, The Taking of Pelham 123 remake, Green Zone, and the recent American remake of John Woo’s The Killer.

As a director, he’s also made the Mel Gibson movie Payback, the Heath Ledger vehicle A Knight’s Tale, and, more recently, the Jackie Robinson biopic 42 and the thriller Fineskind.

Tarantino’s movie future continues to remain unclear. He has not made a new movie since 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and has insisted for years that he will retire from directing after his next completed effort. But what that will be keeps changing; he’s almost put several movies into production only to later back away from the material.

In the meantime, he’s also written a script for a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, that was directed by David Fincher and is coming to Netflix later this year. Tarantino also wrote a play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which will be his first to be staged. It’s set to debut in London at some point in 2027.