Quentin Tarantino’s First Play Will Open in 2027

Fans are still waiting for Quentin Tarantino’s tenth (and, according to him and the arbitrary rules he’s placed on himself for no reason) final film as a director, and it looks like we’ll be waiting a least a little longer. Tarantino just announced his next project, and it’s not a movie.

It’s a play, Tarantino’s first to be staged. Dubbed The Popinjay Cavalier, it’s described by producers as “a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen.”

Although the show has yet to announce a specific theater for the show, it did confirm it will debut in London’s West End. The cast for The Popinjay Cavalier has yet to be announced.

Although this is the first play of Tarantino’s career as a writer, he has appeared on Broadway before — as an actor. In 1995, at the height of his post Pulp Fiction fame, Tarantino appeared in a revival of the 1966 show Wait Until Dark. The play follows a blind woman targeted by three criminals. The film version of Wait Until Dark starred Audrey Hepburn; in Tarantino’s production, the female lead was played by Marisa Tomei.

Meanwhile, there’s no news on if or when Tarantino will make his next movie which, again, Tarantino has promised will be his last before retirement (from directing movies not, clearly, from making plays or other artistic ventures). His most recent film as a director was 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Seven years later, that film is now getting a sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, but Tarantino only served as its screenwriter. Tarantino apparently did not want it to be his directorial swan song, but star Brad Pitt still wanted to make Tarantino’s script anyway and brought it to his Seven and Fight Club collaborator, David Fincher. Netflix will release the movie some time later this year.

