Martin Scorsese’s latest historical crime epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, already premiered a couple months ago at the Cannes Film Festival. Those of us who don’t have a yacht anchored off the Côte d'Azur will have to wait to see it until the fall, unfortunately; that’s when the movie comes to theaters and then to Apple TV+.

The reviews out of Cannes were stellar; the film already has a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with over 60 reviews. And the trailer for the movie certainly looks impressive: Big, intense performances from Scorsese’s longtime stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with a supporting cast that includes Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser.

The story, based on the nonfiction book of the same name by David Gann, is about what happened when the Osage Nation discovered oil in Oklahoma in the 1920s and become incredibly wealthy — and then what happens when white businessmen get involved. It doesn’t sound like a feel-good story, that’s for sure. But the trailer looks sensational; watch it below.

READ MORE: Every Martin Scorsese Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is the film’s official trailer:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Killers of the Flower Moon is scheduled to open in select theaters on October 6, then expand wider on October 20. Later, the film will play on Apple TV+. The movie will also be released in IMAX theaters.

Get our free mobile app