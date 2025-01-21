‘Nosferatu’ Gets an Extended Cut For Home Release

Already a surprise hit in theaters, Nosferatu is headed to home video — in a new cut.

Universal announced today that Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD next month — and is available on Digital at home right now — with “an extended cut never-before-seen in theaters.”

Additional special features for the home video release includes a feature commentary from Eggers, deleted scenes, and a multipart behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the development and making of the film, which is based on the classic German silent horror movie from 1922 by director F.W. Murnau.

The extended version is four minutes longer than the 132-minute theatrical cut.

Focus Focus loading...

READ MORE: 10 Horror Movies So Extreme They Actually Made People Sick

Nosferatu has already grossed more than $156 million worldwide. Eggers’ previous record as a director was 2022’s The Northman, which earned roughly $70 million in theaters — meaning he has already doubled his previous financial best.

Four more minutes isn’t a wildly longer version, but the original cut of Eggers’ Nosferatu was already a pretty bloody good time. Bill Skarsgård stars as Count Orlok, a vampire (with one heck of a unique design and an unforgettable voice) who targets a beautiful young woman (Lily-Rose Depp). As I wrote in my review of the film at ScreenCrush...

Eggers’ Nosferatu still bears many visual echoes of the earlier film, especially in its use of moving shadows to suggest Orlok prowling through Friedrich and Thomas’ homes. Throw in some really disgusting practical gore and a couple big jump scares, and you have an extremely effective, extremely old school horror film; made for 2020s tastes but steeped in a tradition that’s unnerved fans for over a century.

The Nosferatu 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD will be available on February 18. You can get the digital release now on Apple, Amazon, and other online retailers.

Get our free mobile app