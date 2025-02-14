‘Nosferatu’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

Get ready to sink your teeth into one of the best horror films of last year on streaming.

Robert Eggers’ remake of the classic silent horror film Nosferatu became one of the surprise hits of 2024, grossing over $175 million worldwide. Now, after just under two months in theaters, it’s set to debut on streaming later in February.

Eggers’ version of F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu — which was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula — stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, a vampire who sets his sights on a beautiful young woman (Lily-Rose Depp). It’s up to her husband (Nicholas Hoult) and a professor who specializes in the occult (Willem Dafoe) to stop the ghoul before he can sink his teeth into his target.

Eggers, who previously directed The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, is one of our most talented young genre filmmakers. I am not sure I would rank Nosferatu as his best work, but as I wrote in my review back in December,

Although his camera moves in ways Murnau’s never could 100 years ago, Eggers’ Nosferatu still bears many visual echoes of the earlier film, especially in its use of moving shadows to suggest Orlock prowling through Friedrich and Thomas’ homes. Throw in some really disgusting practical gore and a couple big jump scares, and you have an extremely effective, extremely old school horror film; made for 2020s tastes but steeped in a tradition that’s unnerved fans for over a century.

Nosferatu is set to premiere on Peacock streaming on February 21.

