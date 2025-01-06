‘Nosferatu’: Ending Explained and Breakdown

If you saw Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu and thought “Huh, this story is a lot like Dracula — but who’s Count Orlok?” you’re not out of your mind. The new Nosferatu is based on a 1922 silent film of the same title — and that movie was an unauthorized copy of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. (Its creators were later sued by Stoker’s estate!) Despite its dubious origins, the original Nosferatu was so scary, which such incredible production and character design, that it has endured as one of the all-time classics in horror cinema history. Hence 2024’s new remake.

If you’re not familiar with Nosferatu, or you just want to know more about Eggers’ version of the story, our new video is here to help. In it, we’ll run down the history of Nosferatu, and give you some background on German Expressionism, the film movement that helped inspire the original Nosferatu’s dynamic visual style. We’ll also break down the new film’s themes and its differences from the original film — and we’ll dive into that shocking ending as well.

Watch our full Nosferatu breakdown below:

