Who you gonna build? Ghostbusters! LEGO has revealed the new design for its Ecto-1 model, the vehicle the Ghostbusters use to trap ghosts. The set was created as a tie-in to the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was originally supposed to come out in 2020. In fact, it was back in October 2019 that news of a new Ghostbusters set first surfaced. Even though the movie has been delayed to 2021, you can still order your very own Ecto-1 as soon as November 15.

What kind of features will you find on this miniature Ecto-1? For starters, there's a tracking antenna so it can “sniff” out the ghosts, along with a “gunner” seat to catch ghosts while the car is moving. Based on the 1959 Cadillac Miller Meteor, the Ecto-1 has several retro details worked into the vehicle. There's even a Remote Trap Vehicle so you can “bust ghosts on the go.” You can even release a miniature ghost trap from the vehicle by pulling a lever on the roof.

Now, let's get down to the specifics. The Ecto-1 LEGO set is a complex one, coming in at 2,352 pieces. The replica is 47 centimeters in length, or 18 and a half inches. It might not be the first Ecto-1 model ever created by LEGO, but it's definitely the largest and most complex. When the product goes live next week, it will be sold for a retail price of $199.99. Here are a few more images:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. It is currently set for a theatrical release on June 11, 2021.