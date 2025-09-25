15 Lost Disney Animated Movies That Will Never See the Light of Day

Disney has released dozens and dozens of animated feature films in theaters over the course of its more than 100 years in operation.

From 1937’s classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to its many ’90s Renaissance films and 2000s Pixar smashes, all the way up to recent releases like Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Elio, and Zootopia 2, Disney’s greatest legacy is undoubtedly its ever-growing catalog of animated feature-length movies.

While Disney has released many animated movies in theaters over the decades, more than a handful of projects have unfortunately fallen through the cracks.

Some of these lost Disney animated movies were announced, in early stages of development, or even deep into production when they were unceremoniously canceled or shelved indefinitely for various reasons.

Some of these forgotten, never-to-be-seen films would have introduced new Disney princesses into the royal lineup. Others would have provided long-awaited sequels to beloved films, while some would have explored brand new, fantastical stories through a hybrid mix of CGI and traditional animation.

A few of these lost Disney movies, such as Gigantic, were heavily promoted by the company before they were suddenly shelved. Others, such as Kingdom of the Sun, were retooled into different films entirely, while some, such as A Princess of Mars, eventually transitioned to live-action.

Whether they were doomed from the start by behind-the-scenes creative differences or corporate meddling, or fell victim to unfortunate timing and were inevitably overshadowed by other theatrical releases, we can’t help but wonder what might have been if these unreleased Disney animated movies actually saw the light of day.

Lost Disney Animated Movies That Were Never Made From scrapped princess movies to sequels that never panned out, fans will sadly never see these lost Disney animated movies. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

