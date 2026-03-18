Why Emma Roberts’ ‘Scream 7’ Jill Cameo Fell Through

In devastating news for Scream 4 fans, Kevin Williamson recently revealed he desperately tried to squeeze in a cameo from Emma Roberts in Scream 7, but failed to make it happen in time.

Speaking on the Happy Horror Time podcast, Williamson, who wrote the scripts for Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4, shared that he wanted to dig up as much of Sidney Prescott’s traumatic past as possible for the latest installment in the hit horror series.

That, of course, would have meant including Sidney’s cousin Jill — the fan-favorite, unhinged killer teen played by Roberts in the 2011 sequel film.

“Since it was Sidney related, I felt like 1 through 4 needed to be represented. I desperately wanted Emma Roberts. Because that movie’s not represented,” Williamson explained of trying to get Roberts for the seventh film, which he directed.

Unfortunately, he and Emma just couldn’t get the timing to work out, and the promising appearance ultimately fell through.

“...I wanted her so badly. And I asked her like three times. But … the schedule or something didn’t work. It just didn’t work out for her. She couldn’t make it,” he said.

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Jill isn’t the only Ghostface from Sidney’s past who nearly made a Scream 7 cameo, though. Williamson revealed he also tried to include Sid’s college pal-turned-killer Mickey, played by Timothy Olyphant in Scream 2.

“I think we reached out to him, but he couldn’t do it,” the filmmaker shared.

It’s not a spoiler to say Scream 7 performed just fine without the scrapped potential cameos.

Released on February 27, the sequel, which marks Neve Campbell’s return to the series following her Scream VI absence, has grossed over $178 million worldwide — including more than $107 million in North America — despite mixed to negative critical reviews.

Plus, the film’s financial success has helped the franchise surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office, making it one of only a handful of horror franchises to do so.

An eighth Scream film is reportedly in early development, according to Deadline, with Williamson sharing that Campbell has already pitched a “great idea” for the story.

‘Cause let’s face it, baby, these days you gotta have a sequel — especially if those sequels are going to keep making major money.

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