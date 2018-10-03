A Live-Action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Remake Is Happening At Disney

The Hawaiian girl and her alien dog are coming to life in a new remake. The 2002 animated Disney movie will be revamped as a live-action/CG hybrid, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is being written by Mike Van Waes, an emerging screenwriter who most recently penned The Conjuring spinoff The Crooked Man and that Wizard of Oz horror reimagining we heard about last year.

The original Lilo & Stitch was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean De Blois. The film followed a young Hawaiian girl who’s raised by her sister after their parents die in a car crash. When Stitch, a cute but destructive blue alien creature lands on her island of Kaua’i, they two soon bond and strike up a friendship.