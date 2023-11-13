‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale Breakdown: Every Easter Egg You Missed

We know a lot of you have questions about the season finale of Loki, and we have answers. The name of this episode was “Glorious Purpose,” which was also the name of Loki’s series premiere, and it comes from a line of Loki’s in Avengers. And the purpose of this episode was to set the table for future Avengers movies to come, like Secret Wars.

Our latest Loki breakdown video looks at the Season 2 finale and points out all the Marvel Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed. We’ll show you how Loki sets up Secret Wars. We’ll explain how some recent Loki comics are crucial inspirations for this season of the show, especially the series called Loki: Agent of Asgard. We’ll show how Loki continues to draw on Norse mythology and the endless loop of Ragnarok. And we’ll show the difference between time travel in the recent of the MCU and time slipping in the TVA. For that and a whole lot more, check out our full video below:

