Who Is Bastion? ‘X-Men ’97’s New Villain, Explained

The key antagonist of this season of X-Men ’97 has finally come into focus, and it is Bastion. But if you’re not really familiar with X-Men comics, you might not know Bastion, who has never had any appearances in X-Men movies.

So who is this guy? And what is he planning for the X-Men on this season of X-Men ’97? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. We’ll explain Bastion’s origin, and his connection to the Nimrod Sentinel that appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series, and we’ll also break down Bastion’s most notable X-Men comic storyline, “Operation: Zero Tolerance,” which appeared in a variety of X-Men comics in the summer and fall of — yep — 1997.

Check out our full Bastion explainer video below:

