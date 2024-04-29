A New X-Man Joins the Team in Final ‘X-Men ’97’ Trailer

There are three episodes left of the first season of the eXcellent X-Men ’97. All three tell a single story in three parts, titled “Tolerance Is Extinction.” It’s already been quite a momentous season for the X-Men, with Professor X’s “death” and reappearance in deep space, Magneto joining the team and becoming its leader in Xavier’s absence, Storm’s loss and restoration of her powers, and most shockingly, the death of Gambit.

A new and “final” trailer for the season just debuted and while a lot of its footage comes from episodes that have already debuted, it does feature some new scenes — including one where Cable, who appeared briefly over the last few weeks, seems to join the X-Men. Or at least Cyclops (who is Cable’s father) hands him an X-Men uniform and then cracks a joke about not letting him wear “black leather” into a battle, a joke at the expense of the 2000s X-Men movies where the team was not allowed to wear their signature costumes.

You can watch the final X-Men ’97 Season 1 trailer below:

READ MORE: What Is Bastion’s Plan on X-Men ’97?

Although better known as a member of the New Mutants and his own X-Force team, Cable has been an official member of the X-Men on a couple occasions. He joined for the first time in the summer of 2000 — not exactly 1997, but not too far off — after a storyline where Cyclops “died” fighting Apocalypse. (He got better, obviously.) During that period, Cable even wore a blue and yellow X-Men costume like the one Cyclops hands him in this teaser.

New episodes of X-Men ’97 premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.