Moviegoers can now see the hit horror film Longlegs for free — but only if they have got the right birthday.

Starting today and going through August 4, according to a press release, “fans born on the 14th of any month can head to Atom and follow the instructions for their promo code to secure one free ticket per customer, while supplies last. This exclusive offer is available for any showtime of Longlegs during these dates.”

Without spoiling the film, that particular date bears some significance to the title character, a dark and disturbing figure, portrayed in one of his wildest performances ever, by Nicolas Cage. (And if you know Nicolas Cage, you know how big of a statement that is.)

The film, written and directed by Osgood Perkins, stars Maika Monroe as a young FBI agent assigned to investigate a bizarre series of familial murder-suicides where an additional party seems to be present but not directly involved with the killings. The strange and possibly supernatural clues leads Monroe to Cage’s Longlegs.

Released in July after a spooky ad campaign, Longlegs has become one of the big word-of-mouth hits of 2024’s summer movie season. Against a budget of less than $10 million, it has already grossed $74 million in theaters. Those numbers make it the biggest box-office hit ever for its distributor, Neon. I guess that’s why they can afford to give away tickets to some folks born on the 14th of any month. Those of us born on the other 30 days of the month will have to buy our own tickets to go with them. (I’m born on December 23, so I’m out of luck.)

You can get more information on the free ticket offer at Atom Tickets. The promo code for the offer is “BIRTHDAY14.”