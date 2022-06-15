A ‘Looney Tunes’ Musical Is on The Way

Fans of the iconic Looney Tunes are rejoicing today and for good reason. It seems that Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and HBO Max are all coming together to put out a musical.

They've assembled a dream team to compose the music and write the script, including Tom Kitt and Ariel Dumas. The film is meant to resemble a Broadway musical, but in a familiar animated form that the whole family can enjoy. Fans may already have the 2020 reboot to enjoy, but it's been met with a lot of fanfare. Maybe that was the cue to get the musical going.

The story tells the tale of Bugs and Daffy. Bugs has grown weary of treading the boards night after night and decides to quit show business once and for all to enter a much-needed retirement. Of course, Daffy sees an opportunity to swing in and steal the limelight for himself. Instead of achieving his dream of musical stardom, Daffy is kidnapped by a crazed fan. Bugs decides that the show must go on, and sets off to rescue the captured duck.

Sam Register, the president of Warner Brothers Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, shared his thoughts on what they're trying to do with the musical. He cites the long history of musical elements throughout the Looney Tunes canon, saying:

"Mayhem and music have helped define the comedic genius of the Looney Tunes for decades. It is a pairing that has created some of the greatest cartoons of our time, and it's going to be a thrill to add our own musical stamp to these characters."

As of yet, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical has no release date, but we'll keep you updated as production moves forward.