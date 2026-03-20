The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes on and on and on.

Disney announced a slew of projects and release dates for the next few years today, all of them untitled. Seven were labeled as “Untitled Disney” movies, and an additional one was titled an “Untitled Disney Animation” release.

Meanwhile, three untitled Marvel movies were mentioned as well. One of them was previously announced — as much as an untitled, unspecified project can technically qualify as “announced” — but it now has a new release dates. The other two untitled Marvel films were new to Disney’s release calendar.

Here is the full list of newly announced projects and dates:

Untitled Disney - 2/18/28 (Previously 7/28/28)

- 2/18/28 (Previously 7/28/28) Untitled Marvel - 7/28/28 (Previously 2/18/28)

- 7/28/28 (Previously 2/18/28) Untitled Disney - 11/10/28

- 11/10/28 Untitled Disney - 2/16/29

- 2/16/29 Untitled Disney - 3/9/29

- 3/9/29 Untitled Marvel - 5/4/29

- 5/4/29 Untitled Disney - 5/25/29

- 5/25/29 Untitled Disney Animation - 6/15/29

- 6/15/29 Untitled Marvel - 7/13/29

- 7/13/29 Untitled Disney - 8/3/29

- 8/3/29 Untitled Disney - 10/5/29

Disney also announced that an untitled Marvel movie previously dated for November of 2028 had been removed from their schedule.

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The question then becomes: What are these movies going to be about? At present, Marvel has just three confirmed titles coming to theaters, all 2026 and 2027. Spider-Man: Brand New Days opens this summer, Avengers: Doomsday debuts in December of 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars follows in December of 2027. Marvel may not want to reveal the subjects of these 2028 and 2029 releases because that could spoil some of their plans for Doomsday and Secret Wars — if, just for theoretical example, they are movies about the X-Men or Deadpool and Wolverine or someone like that.

Or those untitled films could be among the projects that Marvel has previously teased but hasn’t officially committed to a release date, like the long-in-development Blade film starring Mahershala Ali. Then again, given how protracted that film’s pre-production has been so far, Blade could very well be the untitled film that Marvel pulled from their plans in November 2028. Neither of those two possibilities would surprise me.

Things will probably come into focus more after Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18.

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