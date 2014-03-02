Breakout star Lupita Nyong'o burst onto the scene with her stirring performance in Steve McQueen's '12 Years a Slave,' and now she earned herself the 2014 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

After losing the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress to Jennifer Lawrence, who starred in David O. Russell's 'American Hustle,' Nyong'o went on to score numerous honors from Austin Film Critics, Black Reel Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association, Screen Actors Guild and more.