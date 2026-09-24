John Madden is an icon of football, TV, and video games. We all know what he looks like and sounds like.

So you tell me: Does Nicolas Cage look like John Madden in these first images and trailer from the upcoming biopic Madden? The movie, directed by David O. Russell, follows Madden through his various professional ups and downs, leading the Raiders to football glory then transitioning to work on television as a color commentator.

The film also features Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis, Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife Virginia, and John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, the man who brought Madden into the world of games, signing him to star in Electronic Arts’ football game, which became one o the biggest game franchises of all time.

You can get a better look (and listen) at Cage in the Madden trailer below. What do you think? Did he nail it?

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Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Inspired by the life of a beloved American icon, MADDEN chronicles John Madden's incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis – from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game. MADDEN is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once in a century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia, lifelong friendships, and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports.

Madden premieres in select theaters on November 11 and will then stream on Amazon’s Prime Video on November 18.

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