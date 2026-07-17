‘God of War’ TV Series to Recast Kratos After On-Set Injury

The God of War TV series might as well have been cursed by the gods themselves.

Production of the show, based on the hit PlayStation video games, has been paused since star Ryan Hurst was injured during an stunt gone wrong on set. Now Deadline reports that because the recovery time for his injury is so long, Amazon is going to recast the role of Kratos and reshoot all of his scenes.

Hurst tore his bicep on set and then got surgery. As Deadline puts it...

Hurst’s projected recovery time is unclear but for a serious bicep tears requiring surgery, it is typically 4-6 months, with a return to full strength taking up to a year. Given the physicality of the role, it will likely not have been safe for Hurst to resume filming until 2027.

That was apparently too long for Amazon to wait and they will instead find a new Kratos to replace Hurst.

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While I am sure Amazon would rather Hurst not have gotten injured and prompted these costly delays, his departure does give them the opportunity to Sonic the Hedgehog their God of War show. In that case, fans were so angry — and so loud about being angry — about the look of the original Sonic in the film that Paramount went back and completely redesigned the character to more closely resemble the video games. It cost them millions, but three hit films and an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4 later, that seems like a smart move.

The first photo of Hurst as Kratos in God of War (at the top of this article) was met with similar levels of fans anger. Even the creator of the God of War video games publicly stated that it looked “so dumb.” Hurst’s injury gives them the chance at a mulligan. Let’s see what the reaction is to whoever plays Kratos next — and whatever he looks like.

The God of War show will stream on Prime Video, but it does not have a release date at this time.

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