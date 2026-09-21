Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

READ MORE: Iconic Movie Lines That Weren’t in the Original Script

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the revival of the classic sitcom A Different World, or the new season of American Horror Story, or the debut of a Willy Wonka game show, which I assume will not actually involve the horrific murders of children, but you really never know these days.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

A Different World

The original Different World, spun off from The Cosby Show, was a staple of late ’80s and early ’90s primetime and syndication, following the lives of a group of students at a historically Black college. On Netflix’s new revival, a new batch of students arrive at Hillman College — one of whom is the daughter of old school Different World characters Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley (Jasmine Guy).

Where to watch A Different World: Premieres on September 24 on Netflix.

American Horror Story: 13

The latest season of American Horror Story will supposedly revolve around superstitions involving the unlucky number 13, and will feature returning AHS stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, and Emma Roberts.

Where to watch American Horror Story: 13 premieres on September 24 on Hulu.

Wonka: The Golden Ticket

Generations of moviegoers have dreamed of visiting WIlly Wonka’s chocolate factory (minus the part where he turns you into a human blueberry). Now a new Netflix competition series will invite competitors into a simulacrum of Wonka’s factory, complete with games inspired by the Roald Dahl novel and its movie adaptations.

Where to watch Wonka: The Golden Ticket: Premieres on September 23 on Netflix.

Line of Fire

Series creator Joshua Safran says his new show is like “Six Feet Under meets The Fugitive, if the fugitive were hunting Tommy Lee Jones instead of the other way around.” The show stars Peter Krause and Hope Davis as members of “a fractured family of protective service members have to learn to protect each other when they become prime targets of an assassin they share a connection with.”

Where to watch Wonka: The Golden Ticket: Premieres on September 22 on Peacock.

Youth

Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe and Divorce returns with a new series. This one, per HBO Max, “follows a 50-year-old divorcee’s search for sex and love whilst juggling and caring for her ailing parents and parenting her should-be grown up son.”

Where to watch Youth: Now streaming on HBO Max.