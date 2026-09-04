Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be one of the biggest movies ever, but not every Spidey title is a hit.

Amazon has canceled their Spider-Noir live-action TV show starring Nicolas Cage after only one season, according to Variety,

The show was developed by Oren Uziel and starred Cage as Ben Reilly, a private eye who is secretly a superhero in 1930s New York City. Its cast also included Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, and Brendan Gleeson.

The show was also notable for being presented simultaneously in color or black and white episodes, with the viewer allowed to pick which version they wanted to watch.

I guess that gimmick wasn’t enough to entice viewers, nor was the appeal of Cage, the voice of the animated Spider-Man Nori in the Into and Across the Spider-Verse movies, playing the live-action version of the same characters. (Spider-Noir was executive produced by Spider-Verse’s Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Chris Miller.)

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READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie and Spinoff Ranked From Worst to Best

Spider-Noir was created as part of a deal between Sony and Amazon to develop Spider-Man show to compliment Sony’s Spidey movies. But it now ends after producing only eight episodes. We’ll have to see whether any other Spider-Man (or Spider-Man adjacent) TV shows make their way to streaming on Prime Video.

Sony’s riding high on the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is already the highest-grossing Spider-Man film in the character’s history. But Sony hasn’t released a Spidey spinoff movie in almost two years. In 2024, they released three different films in their Spider-Man universe: Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter.

Although Last Dance performed reasonably well in theaters, it was also the lowest-grossing film in the Venom series, and Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter were both flops and among the worst-reviewed superhero movies in history. So the company is still searching for a way to translate the success of the main Spider-Man (and Spider-Verse) movies to a broader Spider-Man universe.

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