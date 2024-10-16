Mattel Is Making a View-Master Movie

Mattel, the toy company behind brands (and movies) like Barbie and Masters of the Universe, is now looking into making a movie based on another of their signature products: View-Master.

The durable kids toy has been on store shelves for decades. The user looks through the gadgets eye holes to view 3D images that are stored on interchangeable discs inserted into a slot on the back. While there have been many View-Master discs inspired by movies, his would (obviously) be the first movie inspired by View-Master itself.

The press release states that the movie will be “a live-action feature film” based on “the stereoscopic viewing device [that] has been a popular childhood staple for generations and has taken its fans all over the world with its 3-D image reels, creating worlds of imagination and storytelling for every adventure seeker at heart.”

The press release doesn’t really give any indication of what a movie based on a toy you look through might actually entail, although Todd Black, a producer on the project came closest when he said “View-Master has long been a window to the wonders of the world, sparking imagination in kids and adults alike ... [the project] gives us the chance to honor that legacy while creating an entirely new adventure for today’s audience. We can’t wait to bring this treasured toy’s sense of exploration to the big screen.”

Last year, Barbie, based on one of Mattel’s biggest properties, became one of the most successful films of the 21st century, grossing $1.4 billion. No wonder more Mattel movies are being considered.

Mattel is also in the midst of developing a new Masters of the Universe movie with Amazon, and they’ve long been mulling a Barney movie that would involve Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Other Mattel products that have previously been given the big-screen treatment include Max Steel, which starred Ben Winchell.

