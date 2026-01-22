Pokémon and Universal are teaming up for what the companies are describing as “innovative, immersive, and world-class” attractions.

The hugely popular and long-running multimedia franchise will first debut at Universal’s park in Japan. Following that, according to the press release, “Universal Destinations & Experiences will deliver unique Pokémon experiences across the company’s global footprint.”

Further details about the project, they claim, will be announced at a later date. So let your speculation about what a Pokémon ride or area could entail begin. (Universal and Pokémon have previously partnered on parades and shows at Universal Studios Japan.)

Here was Universal Destinations & Experiences CEO Mark Woodbury’s statement on the news:

Collaborating with imaginative and inventive storytellers fuels our ability to create and deliver mind-blowing attractions and experiences that shatter guest expectations. The Pokémon Company is one of the most beloved interactive franchises in the world, and through our ongoing partnership, we will continue bringing its vibrant world to life in new and innovative ways for years to come.

Universal has already had enormous success through a similar partnership with Nintendo. In less than a decade, they have built Super Nintendo Worlds in three of their parks. Just like this Pokémon deal, they started with one at Universal Studios Japan, followed by copies of that original area at Universal Studios Hollywood and the new Epic Universe park in Orlando, Florida.

The Nintendo land features multiple rides, including a Mario Kart attraction, as well as interactive games sprinkled throughout an environment designed to mimic the hyper-colorful world of Super Mario video games. Win enough mini games around the land and you can then access a boss battle.

Given Pokémon’s emphasis on collection, it’s easy to envision a similar theme park concept for it: An area where you can find Pokémon and then use them in some kind of battle via your smartphone or some kind of accessory (at Super Nintendo World, you have to buy a band to play the games and fight the boss).

