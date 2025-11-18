The first-ever permanent Pokémon theme park will open to the public in just a few short months, but the Internet is already buzzing like a Beedrill about one of the park’s more controversial guest restrictions.

PokéPark Kanto, which is scheduled to open on February 5, 2026, inside Tokyo’s Yomiuriland amusement park, will feature two main lands: Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. Over 600 Pokémon statues, rides, souvenir shops, shows and various Poké-themed attractions will be spread across the two areas — but it appears not all Pokémon fans will be able to enjoy the full experience.

According to the theme park’s official website, guests who do not meet certain age and physical fitness/ability requirements will not be allowed to enter the Pokémon Forest half of PokéPark Kanto.

The park’s official admission policy says that any guest who plans to enter Pokémon Forest must be able to climb, unassisted, a stairway of roughly 110 steps. Those who are unable to climb the steps without assistance won’t be allowed entry.

In addition, guests who have either high or low blood pressure, have any heart conditions or are simply pregnant also won’t be allowed into Pokémon Forest. Perhaps most surprisingly, children under the age of 5 won’t be able to enter “even if accompanied by an older guest,” per the park’s official restrictions.

Guests are also advised to wear “comfortable, non-restrictive clothing and footwear that you don't mind getting dirty.”

The strict restrictions are all in the name of safety. According to the PokéPark Kanto website, “Pokémon Forest is comprised of natural woodland, so visitors can expect grassy areas and uneven paths. Please be aware that there are entry restrictions in place to ensure visitor safety.”

Of course, these grassy sections, steps, tunnels and elevation discrepancies mean it would be nearly impossible for folks with certain disabilities or mobility challenges to traverse the forest area safely, though for many Pokémon fans it’s frustrating that more inclusive accommodations weren’t taken into consideration for such guests.

Thankfully, fans who are unable to enter Pokémon Forest due to the health restrictions can still enjoy the other half of the park, Sledge Town. Three different ticket types will be available for guests: an Ace Trainer’s Pass to enter all areas of PokéPark Kanto at any time; a Trainer’s Pass to enter any area of the park during a single visit; and a Town Pass to enter only the Sledge Town area of the park. The latter ticket type is expected to be made available by summer 2026.

If you’re planning to travel to Japan next year and are ready to live out your Ash Ketchum fantasies, tickets to PokéPark Kanto will soon be available to purchase via a lottery system beginning November 21 at 1AM PST. Just make sure your physical fitness is up to the challenge before you book; those cute Pokémon Centers in the park aren’t able to provide trainers with actual medical care, after all.

