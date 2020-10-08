‘Mank’ Trailer: David Fincher’s Film About the Greatest Film Ever

The story behind Citizen Kane, widely regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made, is the subject of Netflix’s Mank, the new film from Fight Club and Zodiac director David Fincher. The film stars Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz, Orson Welles’ co-writer on Kane. It follows him as he writes the film, which was based on the life of newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst — played in the film by Charles Dance. The cast also includes Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg, and Tom Burke as Orson Welles.

The first trailer for this highly anticipated biopic just arrived online; watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

Here are some additional images from the film:

That last one really looks like Citizen Kane, with Kane on his deathbed at the start of the film. It would not be surprising if Fincher’s film apes Kane’s structure; starting with Mankiewicz’s death and then flashing back to the creation of his most famous movie. Mank premieres in select theaters in November and debuts on Netflix globally on December 4.