The Grid Invades Our World in the ‘Tron: Ares’ Trailer

Sequels are all about topping what’s come before. How do you give people what they want to see, but bigger and better and new enough to make people want to see it?

With Tron: Ares, it’s all about taking the world of “The Grid” — the strange and surreal science-fiction landscape of the computer world of the previous two Tron films — and bringing it into our world. In the first trailer for Ares, we see the familiar images from 2013’s Tron: Legacy, including the lightcycles and armored warriors, only they are existing within our reality. At one point, a lightcycle uses its that wall of light it leaves behind to slice a police car clear in half. Ouch.

Another new wrinkle on the franchise: The soundtrack for Ares is by Nine Inch Nails. You can see the full Tron: Ares trailer below; although he’s not in it much, the film’s main character is played by Jared Leto.

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Ares is the first film in the Tron franchise since 2010. (15 years is nothing for this series; Tron: Legacy came out almost 30 years after the first Tron.) The series’ long-running star, Jeff Bridges, who plays human hero and computer programmer Kevin Flynn (and reprised his role in Legacy, as well as also playing a computer duplicate of himself known as CLU), is set to appear in some form in this sequel as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Tron: Ares is scheduled to open in theaters on October 10.

