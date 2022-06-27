A couple fans might not be happy about the show, but by and large most viewers and most critics are loving Ms. Marvel, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+. To date, the show has a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s the best number any of Marvel’s Disney+ shows has received to date.

Here’s how Ms. Marvel compares with the six other MCU Disney+ shows so far...

Marvel Disney+ Shows, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Scores How every Marvel Cinematic Universe show has scored on Rotten Tomatoes, from best to worst.

It’s worth mentioning that Ms. Marvel is only halfway through its six-episode season. If the last three episodes stink, and critics give those episodes bad reviews, that list could change.

This ranking differs from my own, which you can read below (and which doesn’t include Ms. Marvel yet since the show isn’t done). Overall, though, I think it’s a pretty fair list. The only title whose placement really surprises me is What If...?. Personally, I thought that was the least essential and most uneven show of all these Disney+ series to date. One or two of the episodes were great, most were fine, and a few were outright crummy. There’s no way I’d put that in the conversation for the best of these Marvel shows. Otherwise, I’d say the critics’ reviews reflect the general quality of the series.

As for Ms. Marvel, I do think the first few episodes so far have been among the strongest things Marvel has done in the last few years. If the back half of the season is as satisfying as the first half, I’d probably call it Marvel’s best Disney+ show too. We’ll see how things shake out; new episodes of the series premiere on Wednesdays.

