The ‘Men’ Trailer Will Mess With Your Mind

Right now, nobody’s making smart little science-fiction and horror movies like Alex Garland. Every few years, he comes out of nowhere with a new film that is surreal and disturbing and thought-provoking and an absolute mindf—. After years writing screenplays like 28 Days Later and Dredd, this new trajectory started with 2014’s Ex Machina, about a truly messed up Turing test involving an artificial intelligence, and then continued with 2018’s Annihilation, about a group of soldiers investigating a mysterious meteorite that’s doing surreal things to the area around it.

Now he’s back with Men and while the film’s full trailer doesn’t quite explain exactly what’s going on — with Garland, there’s a pretty good chance the completed movie won’t entirely explain what’s going on — it makes it clear that this is another spare, claustrophobic head trip with a fascinating hook. It stars Jessie Buckley as a woman trying to deal with the death of her husband. She travels to a home in the English countryside where every man she meets is played by Rory Kinnear, hence the title. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland's (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film.

Men is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 20, 2022.

