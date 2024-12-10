‘28 Years Later’ Trailer: The Original Fast Zombies Are Back

It’s been 22 years since 28 Days Later rewrote the rules of zombie movies, with its lethal menacing hordes of sprinting undead. The movie was made on a shoestring and became a sizable indie hit. So they made 28 Weeks Later, which wasn’t quite as groundbreaking or as popular. They missed their window for a 28 Months Later, but now the creators of the franchise are back (and rounding up on the years) to make 28 Years Later.

The premise is pretty much right there in the title. Three decades after the initial zombie plague, what is society like? Who is left? And how do they survive?

Although it’s been reported that Cillian Murphy will appear in the film as his character from the original 28 Days Later, the film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, along with Jodie Comer, Jack O’Connell and Ralph Fiennes.

The first trailer for the film just debuted, and I must say it is scary as all get out. Take a look:

Given people’s love of 28 Days Later, I’m sure people will be curious regardless of who made it. But the fact that the original movie’s director, Danny Boyle, and writer, Alex Garland, both returned to expound on their original vision, makes the project especially intriguing.

There are also three posters for the film. A red one...

A black one with a similar skull motif...

This last one is quite gruesome.

Blech. Here is the film]s official synopsis:

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later is scheduled to open in theaters on June 20, 2025.