‘28 Days Later’ Becomes ‘28 Years Later’ in New Trailer

28 Years Later isn’t just a sequel to 28 Days Later (and 28 Weeks Later), it’s a full-blown reunion between the original film’s director, Danny Boyle, and writer Alex Garland, who has been off writing his own movies for quite a while now. (He directed Ex Machina and Annihilation and Civil War, and co-directed the recent Warfare.) 28 Years Later is the first Garland screenplay Boyle has directed since 2007’s Sunshine.

It doesn’t feel like almost 20 years, but it has been — heck, it really has almost been 28 years since 28 Days Later premiered in 2002 and changed how zombies worked in cinema. And like the off-camera reunion this time, the film brings back together human survivors — the primary ones in this film live on a small island that is connected to the mainland by a single, fortified passage. Two of those characters (including one played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) go back to that mainland (you know, where the zombies that move very quickly are) and that’s when trouble starts.

Check out the ultra-spooky trailer for 28 Years Later below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later is scheduled to debut in theaters on June 20.

