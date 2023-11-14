A New Animated Batman Debuts in ‘Merry Little Batman’ Trailer

It’s time to add another animated Dark Knight to the long (and often really great) history of animated Batmen. A totally new version of DC’s signature superhero is coming to Prime Video, first in a holiday-themed special called Merry Little Batman. After that, the supposed plan is for these versions of the characters to continue in their own animated TV series.

This new Batman is voiced by Luke Wilson, who is certainly a lot less gruff, and a lot more laid back than your typical Batman actor. The Batman of the title, however, is his son, Damian Wayne, who in the special must take over the role of Dark Knight while his dear old dad is off saving the world with the Justice League.

You can watch the trailer for Merry Little Batman below:

I mean, it looks cute! Older Batman fans are not necessarily known for appreciating cute in their Batman-related content, but my kids will probably love this, and that’s precisely who this series is aimed at. And if you want a darker more adult Batman cartoon, just be patient for the Batman: Caped Crusader series — which was developed by members of the old Batman: The Animated Series — is also coming to Prime Video in the future.

Here is the special’s official synopsis:

This Christmas, Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero like his dad—the one and only Batman. When Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham's worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.

Merry Little Batman premieres on Prime Video on December 8.

