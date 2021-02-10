Saying that Ray Fisher recently losing his role as Cyborg in The Flash film was “the last straw,” actress Charisma Carpenter has gone public with allegations of abuse of power by Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel creator Joss Whedon. Fisher previously alleged “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior by Whedon on the set of Justice League, prompting an investigation by Warner Bros. that resulted in unspecified “remedial action” against the director.

In a series of tweets, Carpenter said she participated in that investigation “because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth” and that she was “shocked” and “deeply pained” by Fisher’s treatment by Warner Bros. She also outlined numerous instances of “harassment” and “abuse” by Whedon that she said have “weighed on my soul like bricks for nearly half of my life.”

She also detailed how her relationship with Whedon deteriorated after she became pregnant during production on Angel:

Like his ongoing, passive-aggressive threats to fire me, which wreaks havoc on a young actor’s self-esteem. And callously calling me ‘fat’ to colleagues when I was 4 months pregnant, weighing 126 lbs. He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval.

Carpenter’s allegations have already been backed up by co-star Amber Benson, who played Tara on three seasons of Buffy. Calling the show a “toxic environment,” she said Carpenter was “speaking truth and I support her 100%.”

Whedon’s next show, The Nevers, premieres later this spring on HBO, but Whedon himself has already left the series; late last year he claimed making a weekly drama during a pandemic was “more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer.” He has yet to comment on Carpenter’s allegations. Her full statement is below.