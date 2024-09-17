Finally, after six years of waiting, Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to Parasite is almost here.

Titled Mickey 17, based on a novel by Edward Ashton, it’s a surreal sci-fi story about a man (Robert Pattinson) who agrees to a dangerous job where if (more like when) he dies he’ll be brought back to life and then forced to keep working. And then when he dies again, the process repeats all over again. As the title suggests, poor Mickey has done this over and over and over.

The first trailer for Mickey 17 just debuted — watch it below.

This movie has been a long time coming; the first official image from the film debuted way back in December of 2022. And Bong’s Parasite won the Academy Award for Best Picture in early 2020 — right before the start of the Covid pandemic. So it’s been quite a while waiting to see how he would try to top it.

This is not Bong’s first elaborate sci-fi film. In 2013 he made Snowpiercer, a dystopian sci-fi film about a group of survivors of a climate apocalypse struggling to survive on a train that never stops amidst a new Ice Age.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Mickey 17 is scheduled to open in theaters on January 31, 2025. It’s sort of surprising, given Parasite’s awards track record, that Warner Bros. elected not to put this out as an end-of-year, awards-y type title. Make of that what you will.

