Disney Reveals First Look at ‘Moana 2’

Moana 2 is not only happening, it is coming to theaters before the end of 2024.

That was the news announced today by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who said in a statement “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

The announcement also included the first official still from the film:

Disney also debuted a first (very short) teaser for the sequel:

With over $629 million at the worldwide box office, Moana is the fiffth highest-grossing film in the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios, behind only the two Frozens, Zootopia, and Big Hero 6. The first film starred Auliʻi Cravalho as the title character, the daughter of the chief of her island village, who goes on a journey across the ocean to save her home. Along the way, she teams up with a cocky demigod named Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

The press release also says the sequel contains “music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.” Notably missing from that list of creators: Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-wrote several of the hit songs from the first Moana, including “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome.”

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024. Disney had previously announced a live-action Moana remake, starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui. It’s not clear when (or even if?) that film will be made and released.

