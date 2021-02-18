If you love the Mortal Kombat games, and you always wished the Mortal Kombat movies would come close to capturing the gory violence of the source material... your time has finally come.

The new Mortal Kombat is so bloody, in fact, it had to get a red-band restricted trailer. This thing is full of stabbings, impalements, and even a forced amputation or two. Sub-Zero makes a dagger out of a dude’s frozen blood! This is Mortal Kombat as you always imaged it as an 12 year old kid pumping quarters into an arcade cabinet at the mall. Click below to watch the trailer on YouTube — and again, this thing is violent and clearly not intended for younger audiences:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis, which sets up the premise of this new MK:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.