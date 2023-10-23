Everything New on Max in November 2023
Here’s what you have to look forward to on Max in November: New seasons of Julia and Rap Sh!t, plus the debut of Chuck Lorre’s new series Bookie, starring Sebastian Maniscalco, about an L.A. bookie “as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good.”
Other than that, there are some library titles (the showbiz drama The Bad and the Beautiful is a must-watch if you’ve never seen it) and a ton of holiday-themed reality and cooking shows. Like, so many. Christmas is coming slightly early if you are into that sort of thing. (Not that early; it’s already November.)
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Max in November 2023:
November 1
Act of Valor (2012)
After the Thin Man (1936)
Aliens (1986)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
The Avengers (1998)
The Bachelor (1999)
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
Bells Are Ringing (1960)
Black Beauty (1994)
Boys' Night Out (1962)
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
Brigadoon (1954)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
A Christmas Carol (1938)
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)
Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
A Christmas Story (1983)
A Cinderella Story (2004)
A Christmas Story 2 (2012)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Diner (1982)
Down to Earth (2001)
Dune (1984)
Elf (2003)
The Fantastic Four (2015)
Fever Pitch (2005)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Four Christmases (2008)
Fred Claus (2007)
Free Fire (2017)
Funny Farm (1988)
Get Carter (1971)
Get Smart (2008)
The Golden Compass (2007)
Gran Torino (2008)
Great Expectations (1998)
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
Happy Feet (2006)
Happy Feet Two (2011)
Head of State (2003)
Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
High Life (2019)
Holiday Affair (1949)
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
Inkheart (2009)
Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
Jack Frost (1998)
John Dies at the End (2013)
Kart Racer (2003)
Killing Me Softly (2003)
Kin (2018)
The King’s Speech (2010)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Legally Blondes (2009)
The Lovely Bones (2010)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Mean Girls 2 (2011)
Misery (1990)
Mistress America (2015)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
New Year’s Eve (2011)
Now You See Me (2013)
Now You See Me 2 (2016)
Ordinary People (1980)
Paddington 2 (2017)
Paycheck (2003)
The Pirate (1948)
Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
The Polar Express (2004)
Predators (2010)
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
Road House (1989)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Room for One More (1952)
Running on Empty (1988)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
Song of the Thin Man (1947)
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)
Traffik (2018)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)
Unfinished Business (2015)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Wargames (1983)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
Welcome To Marwen (2018)
Where the Boys Are (1960)
Winter’s Bone (2010)
Winter’s Tale (2014)
November 2
Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)
November 3
Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3
Scent of Time (Max Original)
November 4
Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)
November 5
Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)
The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)
The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
November 6
Gumbo Coalition (2022)
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)
November 7
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)
Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)
Operation Undercover (ID)
Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)
November 8
A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)
A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)
A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)
A Christmas Open House (HGTV)
A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)
A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)
The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)
A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)
Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)
Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)
Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)
Carole's Christmas (2019) (OWN)
Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)
Designing Christmas (HGTV)
Feds, Season 1 (ID)
First Christmas (2020) (OWN)
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)
Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)
Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)
One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)
Our OWN Christmas (OWN)
Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)
Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)
The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)
Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1 (Food Network)
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)
You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)
November 9
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)
November 11
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original)
The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)
November 12
American Monster, Season 9A (ID)
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)
November 13
Love Has Won (HBO Original)
November 14
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)
How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)
Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)
Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)
November 15
Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)
Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)
House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)
White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)
White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)
November 16
The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)
November 17
Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)
Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land (2022)
November 19
Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)
November 20
Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)
November 21
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)
Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)
November 22
The Intern (2015)
November 23
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original)
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
November 24
Let Us Prey, Season 1 (ID)
The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)
November 27
Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim)
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)
The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
November 28
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G
South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original)
November 29
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B
Her (2014)
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
November 30
Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)