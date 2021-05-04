The Three ‘Star Wars’ Scenes That Explain the Entire Saga

There are 12 Star Wars movies, plus countless more television shows, holiday specials, animated series, comic books, novels, and video games. But if you want to understand what the saga is really all about, you just need to watch three scenes: The fight between Anakin and Obi-Wan at the end of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the fight between Luke and Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, and the battle between Rey and Kylo Ren in The Rise of Skywalker.

Each of these three scenes speak to the others (they rhyme!) through their use of choreography, framing, lighting, color, and their distinct use of different elements, including air, fire, and water. In the video essay below, we compare each of these crucial scenes from three different Star Wars trilogy, and show how they explain the entire saga in a handful of minutes:

