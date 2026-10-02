The great thing about horror movies is that there are tons of them out there, and a lot of them are great. If you’re a horror fan, you’ve probably seen the classics, movies like The Thing or The Exorcist or Rosemary’s Baby or Scream or Hereditary or Dracula that have stood the test of time and are basically regarded by most people as straight up good movies. No arguments there. (All movies have their detractors, but, by and large, the canon is the canon.)

And then there are movies regarded as classics that absolutely do not deserve that honor at all. Crowd-pleasing blockbuster sensations they may have been in their time, but some beloved horror movies are vastly overrated, to the point where we wonder why we’re all kidding ourselves. Every genre has its share of overrated entries, but, for some reason, horror has tons of them. These movies aren’t necessarily bad — we even like some of them!— they’re just not that good, or not good enough to warrant all the praise that’s been heaped upon them over the years.

So, it’s time to set the record straight. All of the movies on this list are movies we’d call overrated for a lot of different reasons. Maybe they made a splash when they first came out and the effect has diminished over the years. Maybe the crazy gross-out effects just don’t hit like they should. Maybe the violence is the only notable thing about them. Maybe the plot is just kind of disappointing compared to the hype. Whatever the reason, we’re un-canonizing these horror favorites starting today.

The 10 Most Overrated Horror Movies Of All Time If you like these, we won't judge you...much. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years