The world of streaming provides a near-infinite array of viewing possibilities. There are now countless streaming services, each with their own libraries containing hundreds or thousands of movies to watch. (Did you know there’s a streaming service called Howdy? Well, there is. And I have heard its selection is the rootin’ and tootin’-est in all the land.)

With all those choices and with all those services, it’s hard to know what people are actually watching. Most streaming services do not share their data, and those who publish “most viewed” lists often do so using arcane mathematical formulas that can’t be fact checked. (Do we really think the obscure 2009 family film Aliens in the Attic had 2.1 million views on Netflix last week? I have no proof that it didn’t. Maybe it did!)

One way I like to investigate this topic is by looking at streaming films’ popularity on the movie-based social media app Letterboxd. As we have outlined previously, popularity on Letterboxd is determined by “a mix of member activity, including reviews, comments, watches, logs, watchlists, etc.” The more people are reviewing, watching (and saying they want to watch), logging, and writing about something, the higher it rates on the site in terms of “popularity.”

But Letterboxd also allows you to filter results in their database according to where movies are available, either in theaters or on VOD or streaming. And when you weed out the popular films that are exclusively available in theaters, you wind up with a list of the most popular titles of the moment on streaming — and here they are (and where to currently stream them)...

The Most Popular Movies on Streaming This Week (November 2, 2026) Here are the most popular streaming titles this week, according to the movie app Letterboxd

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