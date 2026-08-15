Ahsoka Season 2 is all-out war.

After all the teasing and drawn-out (or maybe Thrawn-out) drama of Season 1, Ahsoka’s return looks to be very action-packed. Or at least the trailer for Season 2 sure features a lot of action. It boasts epic space battles, Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the galaxy to declare war on the Republic, and more arguments (and lightsaber duels) between Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and the ghost of her old Jedi master, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker.

You can watch the Ahsoka Season 2 teaser, which just debuted at D23, below:

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There’s a new poster for Season 2 of Ahsoka as well.

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In addition to Dawson and Christensen, Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, and Rory McCann. McCann is taking over the role of the mysterious former Jedi Baylan Skoll that was previously portrayed in Ahsoka Season 1 by actor Ray Stevenson. (Stevenson sadly passed away in May of 2023, before the series even premiered.)

Here’s Ahsoka Season 2’s official synopsis:

Season 2 continues the story of Ahsoka Tano and her extraordinary journey beyond the known galaxy. As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper, must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war.

Ahsoka: Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on January 20. This Thrawn guy looks like he means business.

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