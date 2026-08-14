It started as a streaming television show. And now The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is coming to streaming.

Disney announced today that this year’s Star Wars movie — the first Star Wars movie in seven years — will premiere on Disney+ at the end of the summer.

The move will cap a disappointing run in theaters, at least in the financial sense. As the first Star Wars movie in seven years, Disney expected Mandalorian and Grogu to be one of the biggest movies of the year. At present, though, it is just the 13th highest-grossing title of 2026, behind things like Michael, Project Hail Mary, and horror movies like Obsession and Backrooms which cost Neon and A24 a fraction of what Mandalorian and Grogu cost DIsney to produce and market it.

The movie currently stands as the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012.

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That doesn’t mean the movie was bad. I gave it a reasonably positive review here at ScreenCrush — and my daughter really enjoyed it. Here she was in her review, explaining the timeless, universal appeal of Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu to his friends):

He eats a lot. I love when he eats things. He should eat more. I love watching him just chomp away on a weird alien creature.

It’s so true. It’s just nice to watch someone (even an alien someone) enjoy their food.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 2. The next Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2027.