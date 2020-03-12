Disney Postpones Release of ‘Mulan’ and ‘New Mutants’

A lot has happened in the last few days. Just a few days ago, Disney went ahead with the premiere of Mulan, its big-budget live-action remake of its popular ’90s animated film. Days later, the coronavirus pandemic has worsened enough to prompt the company to postpone several of its upcoming releases, including Mulan. Thus far, the other movies affected by the delay are Antlers, a thriller from director Scott Cooper, and The New Mutants, the final Fox X-Men film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Disney is looking into a new release date for all of the titles later this year.”

Disney had already postponed the international release of Mulan due to the coronavirus, but it had maintained its domestic release for a long time. The New Mutants, on the other hand, appears to be one of the unluckiest movies in recent memory, with its delayed over and over again, mostly because of the merger between Fox and Disney. The film, directed by Josh Boone, was shot in the summer of 2017, and originally scheduled for a release in April 2018. That turned into February 2019, and then August 2019. Then the merger pushed it to April, and now coronavirus has pushed it once again.

Mulan director Niki Caro posted this update on social media:

With this slew of postponed movies (A Quiet Place: Part II and F9: The Fast Saga were both also postponed today by Paramount and Universal), one wonders how long movie theaters will be able to remain open. That doesn’t factor in the question of whether they should remain open, given the increasing restrictions on public gatherings in the attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. (New York City announced a state of emergency today while the governor of California mandated no gatherings bigger than 250 people. One suspects announcements about theaters will be coming by the end of this week, if not sooner.