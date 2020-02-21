Bong Joon-ho's satirical thriller Parasite made Oscar history by becoming the first foreign language movie to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as the first South Korean film to win Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film. Parasite's sweeping of the 92nd Academy Awards was an unexpected but welcome turn of events. It could even be considered a watershed moment for the future of foreign cinema.

But despite its victories and nearly universal praise, President Donald Trump can't let Parasite be. On February 20th during a rally in Colorado, Trump asked his supporters: “How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see it? The winner is…a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give him best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know." He then proceeded to question, "Can we get Gone with the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard?"

Parasite distributor Neon took to Twitter to clap back with just four words.They simply retweeted the video of Trump with the caption, "Understandable, he can't read." Take a look at the scathing exchange below:

Needless to say, Trump's comment isn't stopping Parasite from continuing to rake in box office numbers — the movie grossed $6.8 million over Oscar weekend alone. Its overall earnings of $45 million land Parasite in the top five highest grossing foreign films at the domestic box office. In addition, the movie is heading to HBO for a limited series treatment. In short, Parasite is going to be just fine.