Is New Asgard About to Become the Capital of MCU’s Earth?

With massive events on the horizon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars just a few years away, we’re wondering about what the Earth of the MCU will look like in the future. Many sci-fi stories about worlds that have encountered as many alien races as the MCU typically feature a central world government to represent the planet — along with a planetary capital city where that government is housed.

Speculation about such a place is the subject of our latest Marvel video. In it, we discuss why we think New Asgard is headed for a central role in the future of the MCU. Not only is it already home to many alien races on Earth, it’s also the place where Heimdall’s son Axel lives, and he has inherited some of his father’s powers of second sight and potentially even teleportation. To see more of the reasons why we think New Earth is going to be the site of huge MCU developments down the line, watch our video below:

