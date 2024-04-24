‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer: All Our Unanswered Questions

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer ends with this epic moment where Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are jumping towards a mystical portal like the kind we’ve seen Doctor Strange create in his movies. So is Doctor Strange going to make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine? And if he’s not, who is making that portal? Could it be ... X-Men ’97’s Forge?

That’s the one of the unanswered questions we’re diving into after the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. We’ve convened a panel of experts to pick apart this trailer and discuss the biggest mysteries it’s left us with about the movie. Just which Wolverine is Hugh Jackman playing in this film? What happened to his universe? How did he wind up in the Void from Loki? Where did that cool Giant-Man skull come from?

See all our questions (and our theories) in the video below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on discussing the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and all our questions about what happens next, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, one on how X-Men ’97 might fit into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one on all of the Easter eggs in X-Men ’97 Episode 6. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app