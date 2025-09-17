Everything New on Disney Plus and Hulu in October 2025

It’s a pretty light month on Disney+ and Hulu. You can read the full list of titles coming to streaming below, but here’s the quick version: You’re not gonna find much from the company’s signature brands, save for some new episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends and a new batch of shorts in the animated Star Wars: Visions series.

There’s also something called The Balloonist, new episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a new Disney series for teens called Electric Bloom, a LEGO Frozen special for younger kids, and the sixth and final season of the animated show Solar Opposites.

Here’s the full list of everything new on Disney+ and Hulu in October 2025...

Wednesday, October 1
Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - New Episodes

Thursday, October 2
Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 5) (ABC) - Premiere
Disney+: Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Halloween
Hulu: Shifting Gears (Season 2) (ABC) - Premiere

Friday, October 3
Disney+: The Balloonist - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) - New Halloween Episode
Disney+: Something Wicked This Way Comes

Saturday, October 4
Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) - 9am ET
Disney+: Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)
Hulu: My Hero Academia (Season 8) (Subbed) (Crunchyroll) - Premiere
Hulu: Spy x Family (Season 3) (Subbed) (Crunchyroll) - Premiere

Sunday, October 5
Hulu: Digimon Beatbreak (Subbed) (Toei) - Premiere
Disney+: Kiff (Season 2) - New Halloween Episode
Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Monday, October 6
Hulu: Gintama (Seasons 2-3) (Dubbed) (TV Tokyo) - Premiere

Tuesday, October 7
Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, October 8
Hulu: Fate (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Hulu: Stay (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Friday, October 10
Hulu: Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 9) (ABC) - Premiere
Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC) - Premiere

Saturday, October 11
Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU) - 9am ET
Disney+: Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)

Sunday, October 12
Hulu: One-Punch Man (Season 3) (Subbed) (Viz Media) - Premiere

Hulu
Monday, October 13
Hulu: Solar Opposites (Sixth and Final Season) (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Tuesday, October 14
​​​​​Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c
Hulu: Obituary (Season 2) (About Premium Content) - Premiere

Disney
Wednesday, October 15
​​​​​​Disney+: Electric Bloom - New Episodes
Hulu: Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, October 16
Hulu: Duck Dynasty: The Revival (A&E)

Friday, October 17
Hulu: 40 Acres (2024)
Disney+ and Hulu: The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! - Premiere

Saturday, October 18
Disney+: Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) - 9am ET

Sunday, October 19
Disney+ and ESPN: NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+) - 5pm ET
Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Sony
Monday, October 20
Hulu: Anyone But You (2023)
Hulu: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5) (Fox)

Tuesday, October 21
Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, October 22
Hulu: The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Friday, October 24
Disney+: LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original) - Premiere

Saturday, October 25
Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) - 9am ET

Sunday, October 26
Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

Tuesday, October 28
Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Lucasfilm Ltd.
Wednesday, October 29
Disney+: Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - Premiere

