Everything New on Disney Plus and Hulu in October 2025
It’s a pretty light month on Disney+ and Hulu. You can read the full list of titles coming to streaming below, but here’s the quick version: You’re not gonna find much from the company’s signature brands, save for some new episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends and a new batch of shorts in the animated Star Wars: Visions series.
There’s also something called The Balloonist, new episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a new Disney series for teens called Electric Bloom, a LEGO Frozen special for younger kids, and the sixth and final season of the animated show Solar Opposites.
Here’s the full list of everything new on Disney+ and Hulu in October 2025...
Wednesday, October 1
• Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) - Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Tempest (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
Thursday, October 2
• Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 5) (ABC) - Premiere
• Disney+: Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Halloween
• Hulu: Shifting Gears (Season 2) (ABC) - Premiere
Friday, October 3
• Disney+: The Balloonist - Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) - New Halloween Episode
• Disney+: Something Wicked This Way Comes
Saturday, October 4
• Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) - 9am ET
• Disney+: Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)
• Hulu: My Hero Academia (Season 8) (Subbed) (Crunchyroll) - Premiere
• Hulu: Spy x Family (Season 3) (Subbed) (Crunchyroll) - Premiere
Sunday, October 5
• Hulu: Digimon Beatbreak (Subbed) (Toei) - Premiere
• Disney+: Kiff (Season 2) - New Halloween Episode
• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Monday, October 6
• Hulu: Gintama (Seasons 2-3) (Dubbed) (TV Tokyo) - Premiere
Tuesday, October 7
• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, October 8
• Hulu: Fate (Hulu Original) - Premiere
• Hulu: Stay (Hulu Original) - Premiere
• Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Friday, October 10
• Hulu: Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy (Hulu Original) - Premiere
• Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22) - Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
• Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 9) (ABC) - Premiere
• Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (ABC) - Premiere
Saturday, October 11
• Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU) - 9am ET
• Disney+: Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)
Sunday, October 12
• Hulu: One-Punch Man (Season 3) (Subbed) (Viz Media) - Premiere
Monday, October 13
• Hulu: Solar Opposites (Sixth and Final Season) (Hulu Original) - Premiere
READ MORE: Movies Where the Main Character Is Actually the Villain
Tuesday, October 14
• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c
• Hulu: Obituary (Season 2) (About Premium Content) - Premiere
Wednesday, October 15
• Disney+: Electric Bloom - New Episodes
• Hulu: Murdaugh: Death in the Family (Hulu Original) - Premiere
• Disney+: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, October 16
• Hulu: Duck Dynasty: The Revival (A&E)
Friday, October 17
• Hulu: 40 Acres (2024)
• Disney+ and Hulu: The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) - New Episodes
• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! - Premiere
Saturday, October 18
• Disney+: Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
• Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) - 9am ET
Sunday, October 19
• Disney+ and ESPN: NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+) - 5pm ET
• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Monday, October 20
• Hulu: Anyone But You (2023)
• Hulu: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5) (Fox)
Tuesday, October 21
• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, October 22
• Hulu: The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Friday, October 24
• Disney+: LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original) - Premiere
Saturday, October 25
• Disney+ and ESPN: College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) - 9am ET
Sunday, October 26
• Disney+: Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Tuesday, October 28
• Disney+: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) - New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, October 29
• Disney+: Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) - Premiere