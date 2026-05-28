The newest episodes of The Simpsons won’t be on Fox.

If you’re a Simpsons completist who needs to see every single episode, you better make sure you’re Disney+ subscription is up to date. The streamer announced today that three episodes of the show will debut over the course of the summer of 2026, but only on Disney+

Here’s a trailer for the new Simpsons coming to Disney+:

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Here are the details on the new shows:

“Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” (June 17)

In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, Homer and Marge’s fun couples’ date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer. The special guest stars Betty Gilpin, with musical guests Laufey and Tegan and Sara.

“Simpsley” (July 3)

When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.

“Yellow Mirror” (August 26)

A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre in this Disney+ exclusive.

While Disney+ remains the exclusive streaming home for 800+ episodes of The Simpsons, most new episodes still debut first on the Fox broadcast channel. They renewed the series for four more seasons back in the spring of last year — meaning you can expect new episodes to continue to air there for at least three more years. (There’s also a Simpsons Movie sequel coming to theaters next fall.) Still, the gradual shift to streaming still feels notable and makes you wonder: At some point, will The Simpsons become an entirely streaming franchise? It seems possible.

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