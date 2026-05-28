X-Men ’97 really is catnip for ’90s Marvel fans. If you read books like Uncanny X-Men, X-Force, and X-Factor, if you know what the X-Tinction Agenda is, if you are still upset about what happened to Wolverine in “Fatal Attractions,” this is the Marvel TV show for you.

And below we’ve got the YouTube video for you — which compiles all those deep cut Marvel references in the new X-Men ’97 Season 2 trailer in one place. We’ll point out all the Marvel cameos, show you where all those cool retro costumes come from, and tease what might happen on this season based on the books that these episodes draw from including The Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix and New X-Men.

Watch our full X-Men ’97 Easter egg breakdown video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video about all the Easter eggs in the Season 2 trailer for X-Men ’97, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in The Punisher: One Last Kill, one on the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and what it means for the MCU’s future, and one on the one scene that makes Avengers: Endgame work. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. X-Men ’97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on July 1.

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