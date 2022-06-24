Everything New on HBO Max in July

It’s a good month for animation fans on HBO Max in July. The streaming service is adding The Bob’s Burgers Movie, fresh from theaters, as well as the premiere of the third season of the beloved series Tuca & Bertie starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong.

But if you prefer live-action stuff, there’s plenty of that as well. There’s Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, and a new documentary series called The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke, about the lives and careers of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. There’s also the return of Pretty Little Liars, and library titles like A Simple Plan, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Sleepless in Seattle. And, hallelujah, FBoy Island returns for its second season. Oh, how lucky we are to be alive right now.

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in July:

July 1

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

How to Screw It All Up, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She’s Having a Baby, 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

July 2

July 2

Before Midnight, 2013

Sidewalk Stories, 1989

July 7

Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

July 10

The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

July 11

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere

July 12

Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere

Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)

July 12

July 14

FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere

July 15

Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere

The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

July 16

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

July 17

Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere

July 19

We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere

July 21

Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

July 21

Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere

July 23

Walker, Season 2 Premiere

July 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere

July 27

We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 28

Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere

Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere

July 29

July 29

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere

The Milestone Generation, 2022

